THERMOMETERS HAVE ALREADY EXCEEDED 30 DEGREES THIS SUNDAY IN MADEIRA

The heat continues throughout the country and Madeira is no exception, although the extremes in the archipelago are hardly comparable to the mainland.

In the records regarding the hot weather that occurs this weekend, the maximum temperature until the end of this Sunday morning, of 30.9º, was recorded in Quinta Grande. In the extreme temperatures recorded since midnight, followed by the 28.1 degrees recorded in Prazeres and the 27.2 degrees recorded in Monte.

As indicated by the numbers of the respective meteorological stations, the coolest places, where the maximum does not exceed 20º, are Ponta de São Jorge, Ponta do Pargo, Caniçal and Santana.

It is worth remembering that Madeira and Porto Santo are currently, until 6 pm, under yellow warning due to the persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature. In mountainous regions, the warning scale assigned by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere is orange, which refers to a “moderate to high risk meteorological situation”.

From Jornal Madeira

