WARM WEATHER: MOUNTAIN REGIONS UNDER ORANGE WARNING, REST OF THE ARCHIPELAGO UNDER YELLOW WARNING

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has placed the Mountainous Regions of Madeira on an orange warning, with the rest of the archipelago on a yellow warning.

The maximum temperature forecast is 27º for the island of Madeira and 24º for Porto Santo.

On the IPMA warning scale, which has red as the most serious, orange refers to a “moderate to high risk meteorological situation”.

Yellow warns of a “risk situation for certain activities dependent on the weather situation”.

For this Saturday, the Region is expected to have a generally clear sky, light to moderate wind and a slight rise in temperature.

UV is also very high in the Region.

From Jornal Madeira

