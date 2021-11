Today there are 70 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM. There are 3 imported cases (2 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region and 1 from the North Region) and 67 cases of local transmission.

There are a further 38 recovered cases, with the Region accounting for 544 active cases, of which 39 are imported and 505 are of local transmission.

There are 59 people admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, six of them in the intensive care unit.

