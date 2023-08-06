Computer attack affects the telephone network of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça

The computer attack that hit the Dr. Nélio Mendonça, causing a series of constraints in the Emergency Service, this Sunday, 6th of August, is also affecting the external and internal telephone network.

According to the Diário Notícias, given that the phones are not working, to contact, for example, doctors who are on prevention, Emergency Service professionals have to call from their own cell phone.

As reported, the failure is still making it difficult for medical discharges and access to the results of analyzes and imaging tests, contributing to increasing waiting times and jeopardizing care.

The ‘chaos’ seems to be, however, under control, given that the Emergency Service is registering less influx than usual.

This morning, in statements to our morning newspaper, the chairman of the board of directors of SESARAM, Rafaela Fernandes, appealed to the population to “only go to the emergency service in case of absolute necessity”.

Meanwhile, the Regional Health Service assured that “the occurrence is being intervened in order to be resolved as soon as possible”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...