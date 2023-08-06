LIGHTING PLATES IN THE PONTA DO PARGO TUNNEL POSE AN IMMINENT DANGER (WITH PHOTOS AND VIDEO)

Lighting plates pose a danger to road users in Ponta do Pargo, Calheta municipality.

They are placed at the top of the Ponta do Pargo tunnel, clearly on the verge of falling, as shown in the photographic records we publish and the video. A reader, who noticed the constant presence of glass on the floor in that place where he passes frequently, highlights the origin, classifying it as dangerous.

Upon hearing noises inside the tunnel, and with the flow of cars passing by, as well as the waves of wind, this citizen stopped a little longer and began to think about the pile of glass on the floor.

They are nothing more than lighting plates on the ceiling, 6mm thick, made of glass, with dimensions set at 60x60cm.

When they fall at the wrong time, catching people or cars, an outcome that could be tragic is foreseen.

“When they fall with the wind, they shake a lot, being able to catch the right or left lane”, denotes the same voice.

It should be remembered that not only motorcycles pass by, but also cabriolet cars and also tourists on foot, meaning this situation is extremely dangerous.

