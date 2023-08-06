Failure in the computer system generates chaos in the Emergency Department of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça

Attendances continue with paper registration; chairman of the SESARAM board of directors appeals to the understanding and common sense of users.

The Emergency Service at Funchal’s central hospital has been without a computer system since seven o’clock this Sunday morning, which is causing constraints in the service.

The chairman of the SESARAM board of directors assured that the problem “is being dealt with” and that the contingency plan for this type of situation has already been activated. In particular, the registration of attendances is being carried out on paper.

Given the limitations of the system, Rafaela Fernandes also appeals to the population to “only go to the emergency service in case of absolute necessity”.

From Diário Notícias

