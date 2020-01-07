Being an island in the Atlantic, Madeira allows the perfect observation of our star (now we are not talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Sun, ok?). But while everyone is posting pictures of the sunset, in Madeira the people are early risers and really like the pink colors that the sun displays at sunrise. We found these 7 sites so spectacular that we recommend them at any time of the day!

Ponta do Sol

Altitude: 1500 m

They say it is the warmest place on the island and where the sun shines for the longest hours. It is the only plateau on the island of Madeira.

Paúl do Mar

Curiosity: In July, the Festa da Lapa is held here.

Pebble beach very popular with surfers and families, it is also known as Ribeira das Galinhas beach. The fishing village has a port and some nice bars.

Madalena do Mar

Curiosity: it is the area with the highest banana production on the island.

The village located on the southwest coast of the island provides even instagram photos. It has a small church, some good restaurants and a pebble beach.

Baia d’Abra

Curiosity: It is a great place for sailors

Located on the long Ponta de S. Lourenço, the easternmost peninsula of Madeira, this bay offers a spectacular view, thanks to the landscape marked by the erosion of the coast and the movement of the sea waves.

Pico Ruivo

Altitude: 1861 m, the highest point in Madeira and the third highest in Portugal

When the sky is clear, it allows a wide view on several points of interest: Curral das Freiras, Santana Vale da Ribeira Grande and São Jorge, Ponta de São Lourenço, Paul da Serra, Porto Santo and the Desertas Islands group.

Pico dos Barcelos

Curiosity: It is in the same parish that saw Cristiano Ronaldo born!

The viewpoint was built in 1950 and had recently been improved, with a restoration area and green spaces. It is 355 meters above sea level, overlooking the bay and the city of Funchal and, further down, the Desertas islands.

Ponta do Pargo

Curiosity: The lighthouse was built in 1922

The Ponta do Pargo lighthouse stands on a cliff 300 meters above sea level at Ponta da Vigia, the most western location on the island of Madeira. Classified as a cultural heritage site, it includes a museum center

