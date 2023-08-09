Elevated to orange warning for hot weather in Madeira and Porto Santo

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere has raised the warning for hot weather on the south coast of Madeira and Porto Santo to orange.

The notice is in effect between midnight tomorrow and midnight Saturday. Until 10 am today and midnight tomorrow, the warning remains yellow for the south coast of Madeira and Porto Santo due to the persistence of high values ​​of maximum temperature.

The mountainous regions and the north coast of Madeira are also under yellow warning between midnight tomorrow and midnight Saturday and 10 am today and midnight Saturday, respectively.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...