Ukrainian Fair this Saturday in Funchal

A one-of-a-kind event featuring Ukrainian products and services will be hosted in Funchal on 12 August.

Ukrainian refugees and migrants who want to be valuable to the Madeira community will present their talents in a friendly and hospitable atmosphere.

The networking fair will also host a business speed dating session and creative workshops.

Participation is free, and everyone is welcome with prior registration via the link https://forms.gle/Vgffzg79a5QH8j948.

The event will occur on 12 August 2023, starting at 15:00 at the Centro de Juventude do Funchal at Avenida Calouste Gulbenkian, 9000-011 Funchal.

Fundraiser for a Worthy Cause: The event will also host a fundraiser to support the Ukrainian cause, allowing attendees to contribute to a meaningful initiative while enjoying the festivities.

Tastes of Ukrainian Cuisine: attendees will have an opportunity to savor Ukraine’s flavors and cultural richness.

Kids-Friendly Activities: Families with children are welcome to attend, as the event will provide popular science workshops that promise an engaging and educational experience for the young.

The fair will also host a special guest – the Ukrainian dancer and actress Khrystyna Slobodianiuk, with her performance and dance workshop.

Limited Spots – Register Now: https://forms.gle/SmRHZxyuKrosnoxJ8.

The Association My Madeira Island coordinates the event in Portugal, as part of the Solidarity in Crisis co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.

For more information, contact: info@mymadeiraisland.com

Like this: Like Loading...