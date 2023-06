Dare I say Óscar has almost left us, and even some blue in the sky now.

But it’s not all good news. For those at the airport where more than 50 flights in and out of the island have been cancelled today, tomorrow will be another difficult day due to the wind, which will remain strong for most of the day.

As for the rain we should have a much better day tomorrow, and improving through the week.

Like this: Like Loading...