Unstoppable rain in Areeiro reaches almost 600 liters per square meter

It seems never ending today and the wind is very strong as well in Caniço de Baixo. The red warning ended at 3pm, and we are now in a yellow warning for rain and strong winds till 6pm.

One hour before the end of the red warning in force for the south coast and mountainous regions of the island of Madeira – it expired at 3 pm – the accumulated rainfall in the last 24 hours (until 2 pm) in Areeiro already exceeds 590 liters per meter square (mm).

The impressive amount of unstoppable precipitation since the end of yesterday morning, reinforces the maximum value ever recorded in 24 hours in the network of meteorological stations of the IPMA in the Region (21). In the last hour – between 1 pm and 2 pm – the rain continued to be heavy and persistent, as evidenced by the 36.1 mm/1h recorded.

