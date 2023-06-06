 Optimising Tax Efficiency for UK Investments in Portuga

https://www.blevinsfranks.com/are-uk-investments-suitable-for-portugal/

By Stephen Rankine, Private Client Manager, Blevins Franks

Many British expatriates living in Portugal maintain savings and investments from the UK. While this inclination is understandable, you should review whether your assets are structured in the most tax-efficient way for your life in Portugal.

Tax Implications of Premium Bonds and ISAs in Portugal

Once you become a resident of Portugal, any gains you receive from Premium Bonds will be subject to taxation, allowing the Portuguese authorities to share in your good fortune.

Similarly, the interest and dividends earned from your Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) will also be subject to Portuguese taxation, and as a non-UK resident, you are no longer eligible to make new deposits into ISAs.

Investment income is typically taxed at a flat rate of 28%. However, you can choose the scale rates if they prove more advantageous. Under the scale rates, your investment income is combined with your other earnings for the year and the tax is applied at progressive rates. These range from 14.5% for income up to €7,479 to 48% for income exceeding €78,834.

Taxation of Bank Interest for Portuguese Residents

While it is true that bank interest in the UK remains tax-free under a certain threshold for UK residents, understand that Portuguese residents are subject to taxation on such earnings – taxed as investment income at a flat rate of 28% or, according to the scale income tax rates.

Considering the increase in the cost of living, UK savings accounts cannot keep pace with inflation. Therefore, exploring alternative financial structures is imperative to ensure your money is working effectively for you. By considering alternative investment avenues, you can potentially maximise your returns and safeguard your wealth against the eroding effects of inflation.

Tax Considerations for UK Shares, Securities, and Bonds in Portugal

UK investments such as life assurance bonds, unit trusts, and open-ended investment company (OEIC) funds often provide tax relief and other advantages while you are a UK resident. However, once you become a resident of Portugal, these investments undergo a change in taxation treatment.

In Portugal, investments such as these are subject to a flat tax rate of 28% as well as Portuguese capital gains tax upon their sale. Certain capital gains are combined with other income for the year and taxed at the applicable Portuguese income tax rate. Although, inflation relief is available after a two-year holding period.

Tax Advantages for Non-Habitual Residents in Portugal

If you meet the criteria for Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) status, you can enjoy significant tax benefits. Certain foreign income and gains that may be subject to taxation in their source country, as per tax treaty rules, are exempt from Portuguese taxation.

For instance, income streams derived from UK bank interest and dividends are taxable in the UK but do not attract Portuguese taxes for non-habitual residents. This holds true even if the income is not actually taxed in the UK due to ‘disregarded income’ rules.

Understanding and leveraging the tax advantages available through the NHR regime can significantly enhance your financial position as a resident in Portugal, allowing you to make the most of your foreign income and investments while minimising your tax obligations.

Exploring Tax-Efficient Investment Structures in Portugal

When NHR has ended, residents of Portugal still have access to other highly tax-efficient investment opportunities.

One popular approach among expatriates is to hold capital within a structure similar to an offshore life assurance policy or bond – an investment wrapper for a conventional portfolio. A key benefit of this structure is that no tax is payable on the underlying investment income until a withdrawal is made. Even then, only a portion of the profit is subject to taxation in Portugal, and what’s more, the effective tax rate decreases over time.

To ensure the best possible outcome, consult with a knowledgeable adviser who can provide cross-border guidance on UK and Portuguese taxation. This will help you navigate the complexities of these tax systems, understand the interaction between them, and identify tax planning opportunities tailored to your unique circumstances.

Considerations Beyond Tax: Optimizing Your Savings and Investments

While tax efficiency is important when reviewing your savings and investments, there are other important considerations as well.

UK-based advisers can no longer provide regulated financial services to EU residents through the EU ‘passporting’ system. Assess whether your adviser can continue to provide guidance and execute investment instructions, or if there are any limitations to their services.

Evaluating your options can lead to profitable outcomes and ensure your financial affairs are optimised to align with the Portuguese framework. Therefore, it is prudent to not only focus on tax implications but also consider the broader factors that impact the performance and suitability of your investments.

