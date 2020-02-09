A demonstration is currently taking place in front of the Mariculture Center in Calheta against the practice of aquaculture. Elisabete Andrade, promoter of the protest, wants to believe that the City Council is interceding for the population with the government so that what was promised is fulfilled.

In addition to the Azia platform, led by Elisabete Andrade, there are members of the Zero and Comos associations and a Quercus statement was read.

Elisabete says that the Government is defending aquaculture as if it “was the last cookie in the package” but there are other ways to develop the economy.

The Mariculture Center is considered a “money drain”. 197 thousand euros have already been invested and 102 thousand euros are planned for the modernisation of this center this year.

