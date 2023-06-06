This Tuesday morning was fertile in moments of tension among the people of Funchal, especially those who live or work near the streams that had large and noisy flows for prolonged periods of time.

In Ribeira de Santa Luzia, where the video we share here was captured, on several occasions and even from a great distance, the noise caused by large volumes of water dragging stones towards the sea was clearly audible and with such force of nature that only leaves the unwary indifferent.

force of nature that only leaves the unwary indifferent.

Like this: Like Loading...