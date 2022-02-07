Portugal Incidence rates

Thanks once again to Dietmar Weiß for the numbers from Portugal.

Luckily, the most recent data on new Covid cases in all Portuguese provinces is on the downturn for at least a week, perhaps with the exception of the Azores islands. Madeira is obviously ahead of the other provinces, counting “only” some 400 new cases every day, whilst having had a maximum of 2118 reported cases per day just two and a half weeks ago.

The number of reported daily fatalities seems to approach its peak these days, trailing behind the “fresh cases” graph by approximately two or three weeks. Although a national daily count of approx. 50 to 60 deaths is still a shocking number, today’s situation is much less tragic than the one a year ago, when Portugal had to mourn for more than 300 people killed per single day.

