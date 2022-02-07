Albuquerque contests measure of “bullshit” imposed by the Republic to “annoy” passengers

“It’s another complication that they want to introduce to annoy the lives of Madeirans and Porto-Santenses. It makes no sense, especially at this stage of the pandemic. For what? What are you going to monitor? Nothing!”. This is how the President of the Regional Government of Madeira reacted to the requirement enacted by the Government of the Republic to require passengers from Madeira on flights to or from national airports (mainland Portugal or the Azores) to previously fill in the passengers (‘Passenger Location Form’ or PLF)”.

Miguel Albuquerque reinforces the challenge to the measure, after the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC), last Friday, February 4th, in a communication sent to ANA Aeroportos, came to inform that the Government of the Republic, contrary to what it had said the MAI in December, believes that “the PLF must be completed by all passengers on flights to or from mainland Portugal, thus including passengers on flights from the Autonomous Regions of the Azores and Madeira.

“We complain”, referring to the competent bodies. “We are waiting for the Government [of the Republic] to take a sensible measure and put an end to this bullshit, because that is useless”, he assures.

From Diário Notícias

