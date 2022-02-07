SENTIDO GALOMAR WINS NATIONAL TOURISM AWARD

Sentido Galomar was today recognized with the National Tourism Award 2021 in the category of Sustainable Tourism.

This national award, which aims to annually award and promote entities, projects and people that stand out in the Tourism sector, is a joint initiative of BPI and Expresso and now joins the extensive list of awards and certifications collected by Sentido Galomar in 2021. , namely: World Travel Awards – Portugal’s Leading Green Hotel; TUI Umwelt Champion, Hospes we care, Europe Business awards – Environment Rising Star, Green Key and Travel life.

The impact, training, sustainability and resilience of companies were some of the transversal criteria used for this evaluation and selection of winners.

The award ceremony took place in Lisbon, where Eric Schumann, director general, and João Aragão, director of Technical Services and Sustainability, were present to represent the Madeiran hotel.

From Jornal Madeira

