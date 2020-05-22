The Galo Resort bathing complex, in Caniço-de-Baixo, reopens on 3 June with hygiene and safety measures, physical distance and user awareness to ensure a safe and comfortable experience.

In this first month of opening, which will operate in a ‘softopening’ format, the complex will close on Mondays and Tuesdays, keeping the schedules and prices.

Known as ‘Galo beach’, the Galo Resort bathing complex is a good alternative for those who do not like pebbles and are not afraid to dive in deep waters. In a Riviera style, access to water is via stairs or steps, from small solariums at sea level, considered by many to be a “true paradise”.

As it is a small space, very conducive to a high concentration of people, it was necessary to rethink how the beach will be used, in order to minimize the crowds and the potential risks of contamination inherent in the context of Covid- 19.

Despite the reinforcement of hygiene and safety measures, the complex will have a social and hygiene environment agent who will monitor and guarantee the implemented measures, with safety equipment, an area for the isolation of suspected cases, and signs to raise awareness among users. .

The number of available sunbeds will be reduced and the space reorganized, raising awareness of the three meters of distance between parasols and sunbeds and 1.5m between families and individuals. From now on, social distance is mandatory, as well as the use of a mask when circulating bathers to / from the ticket office / bar and WC and the hygiene and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces will be reinforced.

From Diário Notícias