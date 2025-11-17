The concessionaire of the Funchal Marina has already taken possession of the space.

The Port Authority of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM, SA), overseen by the Regional Secretariat for the Economy, officially announced at the end of last week the concession of the Commercial Zone of the Funchal Marina.

The official ceremony, symbolized by the handover of keys to 32 spaces – four for restaurants, three for cafes and beverages, nine for general commerce including grocery stores, 10 for the sale of tourist entertainment services, and six for storage – took place on Friday at the Madeira Maritime Station and was attended by representatives of the concessionaire, Marina da Baía do Funchal SA.

“We are very pleased with the conclusion of this process for the concession of the Funchal Marina, thus returning that prime space to the city, to the people of Funchal and to all those who visit us,” summarized Paula Cabaço, president of the Board of Directors of the Ports of Madeira, recalling that APRAM invested around five million euros in the requalification and improvement of the entire commercial area and the surrounding area, which has now been assigned.

The goal, Paula Cabaço continued, has always been to design a modern, attractive and competitive marina in this area of ​​the Atlantic, which at the same time becomes a new central hub in Funchal, with architectural and commercial significance.

The Commercial Zone was the last part of the Funchal Marina to be allocated, following the contracting of the Nautical Zone and the Maritime-Tourist Zone of the Funchal Port Recreation Quay.

The concessionaire, according to the Terms of Reference for the public tender for the concession and operation of the Funchal Marina, now has a period of seven days, starting from the date of the awarding of the Commercial Zone, to initiate the competitive procedures necessary for the allocation of the rights to occupy the aforementioned spaces.

Beforehand, the Funchal Bay Marina must submit to APRAM (the Port Authority of Madeira) for approval the minimum requirements, as well as the characterization of the business model and the layout that will be implemented in the tenders for the allocation of spaces.

As Paula Cabaço had mentioned when the tender for the Marina concession was launched, the previous entrepreneurs who operated those spaces will be valued within the framework of the procedures to be launched. This intention was expressed in the Terms of Reference, with the concessionaire being obliged, “in a reasonable and appropriate manner” and within a “competitive framework,” to value the “position of the previous holders of the right to occupy and use” the previous spaces.

All spaces must be occupied, operational, fully functional and suitable for their intended activity within a maximum period of 12 months from the date of assignment.

The granting of occupancy rights did not diminish the concessionaire’s responsibility, which remains responsible for the quality and efficiency of the services provided in that space, also ensuring the cleanliness of the common areas and the entire concession area.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...