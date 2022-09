A fall from the Ribeiro Seco Bridge killed a man in his 50s.

The alert was given at 5:41 pm on Wednesday. The Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal and several members of the Public Security Police were mobilized to the scene, and the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters rescue team was called to collect the body, which is inside the stream, in an area of ​​difficult pedestrian access.

From Diário Notícias

