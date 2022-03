The animal’s provider, João Henrique de Freitas, informed the GNR today of the withdrawal of the participation he made yesterday for the possible practice of the crime of mistreatment at the animal collection center in São Vicente.

The official explained that he made the change after viewing the images collected by DIÁRIO (see the video that accompanies this news) and, in his assessment, prove that the situation does not meet the legal requirements of the crime of ill-treatment.

Like this: Like Loading...