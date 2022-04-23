Nicholas Turco wins MIUT 16 km race

In the women’s, Madeiran Luísa Freitas (GD Estreito) wins the MIUT short competition again.

American Nicholas Turco was the first athlete to celebrate his victory at the finish line of the 2022 edition of the Madeira Island Ultra Trail (MIUT).

The athlete from the Salomon team was the big winner of the 16 kilometers race that linked the village of Porto da Cruz to Machico, by completing the course with a final time of 1:07.10 hours.

Nicholas Turco even managed the feat of breaking a new distance record, taking more than two minutes from the previous maximum of 1:09.15 hours achieved in the 2018 edition by Frenchman Dorian Lopez.

The 2022 podium of this distance came to be achieved by Madeira athletes. The still junior José Luís Gomes, from CS Marítimo, when he crossed the finish line with a time of 1:14.44 for silver, while the bronze medal came to be given to Élvio Batista (CDE Santana) with a record of 1: 15.00

In the women’s sector, Luísa Freitas, winner of the 16 km race, in 2019, celebrated her victory again. The athlete from Grupo Desportivo do Estreito finished the distance with a final time of 1:23.01 hours, having also been the 12th athlete in absolute terms.

French Eugénie Ricard was the next best female athlete, with a final time of 1:30.32, while the third place on the podium came to be occupied by another Madeiran, Anna Afonso from Grupo Recreativo Cruzado Canicense (1:31.53 hours).

From Diário Notícias

