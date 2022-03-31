TAP has already resumed travel between Lisbon and Porto Santo

TAP’s inaugural flight, from Lisbon to Porto Santo, diverted on the first attempt, but, on the second approach to the runway, it landed successfully at Porto Santo airport.

The poor visibility must have been the reason for not being able to land right away.

The TAP plane, an Embraer 190, brought around 30 passengers.

Last Sunday, the day on which the first trip on this connection was scheduled during the IATA summer, the TAP plane diverted due to bad weather and returned to Lisbon.

In this first phase, TAP will make connections from Lisbon to Porto Santo on Thursdays and Sundays.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...