Madeira affected by cancellations of two easyJet and TAP flights

Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo was affected this Sunday, October 20, by the cancellation of two direct air connections operated by easyJet and TAP.

Flight number TP 1689 was supposed to connect the country’s capital to the Santa Cruz runway at 1:30 pm with an estimated arrival time of 3:15 pm, but the aircraft never left the mainland.

A similar situation occurred at 18:40 with easyJet flight EJU7627, which was due to arrive in Madeira at 20:35.

DIÁRIO knows that among the hundreds of passengers affected is a group from Madeira who participated in the National Catechists’ Days, in Fátima, made up of young catechists accompanied by catechists.

The lack of aircraft on the runway in Santa Cruz automatically led to the cancellation of the connecting flights Madeira – Lisbon, scheduled to take place at 4:05 pm (TP1690) and 9:05 pm (EJU7628) this Sunday.

Also this afternoon, easyJet cancelled the flight connection between the Portuguese capital and Porto Santo, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

From Diário Notícias

