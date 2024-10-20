Another easyJet cancellation affects Porto Santo

The airline easyJet has once again cancelled the direct flight from Lisbon to Porto Santo.

More than 100 passengers in Porto Santo were affected on their journey to the Portuguese capital and many others from Lisbon to the golden island.

Many passengers are accessing the company’s website to try to resolve their situation.

With hotels practically full, it must be very difficult for many people to find an accommodation solution.

Under normal conditions, the easyJet plane should land in Porto Santo at 8:35 pm and return to Lisbon at 9:15 pm.

