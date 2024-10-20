Portuguese shines on America’s Got Talent

If you have not seen or heard of Solange, then she is a quick change artist, and has won the hearts of millions across the world.

Portugal has a new world star. This is Solange Kardinaly, the talented Portuguese illusionist who reached the final of America’s Got Talent , an unprecedented feat for any Portuguese artist.

Her performances have amazed millions of viewers around the world, asking themselves “How does she do it?”

This, like all great stories, begins with a story: Once upon a time, there was a girl named Solange, the daughter of a line of magicians. Solange began her journey into the world of magic at a very young age, being the third generation of artists in her family. “I remember being involved in the world of magic ever since I was little,” shares Solange Kardinaly herself. Her passion and unwavering dedication culminated in the success that today places her among the best in the world.

Her path to success has been one of years of hard work and constant innovation. She confesses: “The number I performed at the audition was over three years in the making. Many artists know how difficult it is to create something truly new, but I was determined.” This dedication resulted in a stunning performance, which has been viewed over 522 million times.

This feat on America’s Got Talent solidified her worldwide fame, but Solange’s career already had several important milestones. In 2023, for example, Solange broke a world record by performing 25 costume changes in just one minute, on a show broadcast in Italy. In addition, she had already dazzled audiences on the famous Penn & Teller: Fool Us , where she was praised by Penn Jillette, who said: “You don’t have to fool us, because you’re going to travel the world doing this act and enchant the audience forever.”

Her performance on the America’s Got Talent final was memorable, leaving both the judges and the audience speechless. Terry Crews, the show’s host, described it as “the biggest viral hit of the season” , while Simon Cowell, known for his critical eye, said: “The numbers don’t lie. When in a few weeks 500 million people watch your audition, you know you have something special.”

In addition to her technical achievements, Solange stands out for her ability to connect with her audience. “It’s not just about what you do, but how you do it and how you manage to touch your audience , ” she explains. This sensitivity, combined with her unique creativity and perfectionism, makes her performances unforgettable. Her ability to design her own costumes and create original magic tricks, all of which she performs without assistants, reflects her total mastery of her art.

Solange’s success is not only inspiring, it also puts Portugal on the global entertainment map. With a bright future ahead of her, Solange will continue to surprise and delight, proving that Portuguese magic has a place on the world stage. Solange Kardinaly makes it clear: “My dream is to bring magic to the world.”

From Diário Notícias

Solange is now represented in Portugal by Brain Entertainment, one of the largest talent agencies in the country, which manages the careers of names such as António Raminhos, Ana Arrebentinha, Joana Teles, Kika Cardoso, Tiago Castro, Luís Freitas Lobo, Luis Filipe Borges and many others. Miguel Belo, CEO of Brain, says that “… I immediately recognized a natural talent and when I got to know Solange’s work, I immediately identified the incredible potential that this artist has, and the gap that exists in this area in terms of media coverage in Portugal. Therefore, we will bet everything we have on ensuring that Solange performs as many shows in Portugal as she already performs all over the world.”

A little history about this amazing artist.

Like this: Like Loading...