Tourists ignore dangers at Miradouro do Guindaste

The Guindaste Viewpoint, located in Faial, Santana municipality, continues to be a place where tourists commit many incorrect actions, ignoring safety warnings and exposing themselves to various dangers.

This Sunday, for example, the situation repeated itself, with a greater number of visitors venturing into the escarpment area than enjoying the viewpoint’s infrastructure.

To JM, a witness at the scene described the scenes witnessed today as “impressive”, proving with images the carelessness of some tourists and reporting that many came dangerously close to the edge of the cliff just to take a photograph.

A small slip-up is enough to lose a life. Despite the existence of large, visible signs warning of the danger, tourists continue to take the risk, attracted by the stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

This structure, which is embedded in one of the many cliffs, has been one of the main attractions in the Faial area, although there is growing concern among local authorities about the risky behavior of visitors.

From Jornal Madeira

