Traffic changes in Santo da Serra cause confusion for motorists

The first day of the change in the direction of car traffic on the main street in the parish of Santo António da Serra, in Santa Cruz, is causing some confusion among motorists.

As reported by DIÁRIO this Friday, from today onwards, traffic on Rua Dr. Filomena Mina will only be in one direction, from the Health Centre to the petrol station. Traffic in the opposite direction will have to be on Estrada Dr. João de Gouveia. However, this Saturday, several motorists are not respecting the change, driving in the wrong direction.

According to what was reported to DIÁRIO, the population fears that an accident will occur due to lack of knowledge about the change.

Some cyclists were also surprised this morning by vehicles traveling in the wrong direction.

Speaking to DIÁRIO, the president of the Santo António da Serra Parish Council clarified that the “police are aware of the situation”.

“It is natural that, with any change, on the first day there will be some distraction for some motorists, but the police are aware of the situation and will certainly do their job”, adding that the PSP is “aware and the municipality has asked the police to pay attention to the first few days”.

It is important to note that this change caused some uproar, with a petition being created to show displeasure.

A demonstration took place in the parish center this morning.

