Helicopter rescues two tourists from Ponta do Pargo this morning

A foreign couple, of Polish nationality, were rescued this morning from the rocky outcrop of Ponta do Pargo, in the municipality of Calheta, by the Portuguese Air Force helicopter, in a mission coordinated by the Maritime Authority.

The two tourists went to that area yesterday, but then, when the tide came in, they were unable to leave the area and had to spend the night out in the open.

This morning, the alert was raised and the couple were rescued. The helicopter is heading to Madeira airport, where a team of Santa Cruz Firefighters is already waiting with two ambulances.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...