Five flights cancelled at Madeira Airport

According to the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website , this Saturday, January 4, at least five flights (between arrivals and departures) have already been cancelled at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Transavia France flight (TO 7840), scheduled for 9:25, from Nantes and its departure at 10:05, has therefore been cancelled. The easyJet flight (EJU5333), scheduled for 15:00, from Berlin and its departure at 15:30, and the Air Horizont flight (HAT481), scheduled for 19:45, to Porto, have also been cancelled.

It should be noted that the average wind recorded in the previous hour at Santa Catarina Station/Airport was 40 km/h, the limit for operations at Madeira airport, but the maximum gust has already reached 55 km/h this morning.

All flights have been landing, but the wind is expected to strengthen later with the rain expected.

The wind is blowing strongly, particularly in the eastern part of the island, where Cristiano Ronaldo Airport is located. In Caniçal, the maximum gust has even reached 78 km/h.

Due to forecasts of bad weather for Madeira, trips from the ship Lobo Marinho to Porto Santo for this 4th were also cancelled in advance.

From Diário Notícias

