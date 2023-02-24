EASYJET WILL HAVE A HISTORIC YEAR IN MADEIRA WITH GROWTH OF 105% COMPARED TO 2019

The director general of easyJet announced this afternoon that the ‘low cost’ airline will have a historic year for Madeira with a 105% growth in seats compared to 2019, before the pandemic, and 32% compared to 2022, a year in which records had already been broken.

At a press conference in Funchal, with the ANA administrator and the regional secretary for Tourism and culture, José Lopes said that for the summer 300,000 seats will be available for Madeira, on seven international routes, from four countries, and on the routes domestic.

easyJet currently has flights from Lisbon and Porto to the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo, as well as from Italy, France, Germany and the UK.

“We want to be the most loved company in Madeira”, emphasized José Lopes, assuring that the company’s growth in the Madeira market will not stop here.

Francisco Pita, from ANA, highlighted the growth of Madeira airport in recent years, in particular in 2019 and after the pandemic, with record numbers of flights and passengers in 2022.

Eduardo Jesus, in turn, thanked the involvement of easyJet and ANA with tourism in Madeira, commenting that there has been a great change in the travel paradigm, in which a few years ago it was discussed that “Madeirans were condemned” to pay hundreds of euros to travel, when currently, there are prices for the mainland, for example, below the amounts paid by residents, within the scope of the air mobility subsidy. easyJet, for example, has prices around 15 euros.

From Jornal Madeira

