Video illustrates risks in going to the snow

During the morning of this Tuesday, there was snowfall in the mountainous areas, which is expected to continue to occur above 1400 meters of altitude. The temperature dropped significantly, with minimum values ​​below 0°C in the highest points of Madeira Island, and 10°C in Funchal, where the maximum temperature should not exceed 15°C.

There are several people who have traveled to the high points of the island to see the ‘show’, but the Civil Protection insists on the recommendations. There are places that can only be accessed by off-road vehicles and taking a risk with light vehicles can bring inconvenience.

During the morning, access to Pico Areeiro, on the way up next to Abrigo do Poiso, was closed.

