About 130 classic cars parade in Funchal this Sunday

Tomorrow, May 15th, at 4:30 pm, the ‘Madeira Flower Classic Auto Parade’ will take place, a parade of classic cars as part of the Flower Festival programme. The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will attend the parade.

About 130 classic cars, from different brands, manufactured until 1979, participate in the parade that has been very much loved by residents and visitors.

The cars will travel along Avenida Sá Carneiro and Avenida do Mar e das Comunidades Madeirenses, in Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

