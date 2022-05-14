Fuel rises next week.Tobi Hughes·14th May 2022Madeira News The price of fuel will rise again next week. Unleaded 95 will rise 5 cents per liter and Diesel will rise 2 cents per liter. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related