FLOWER FESTIVAL GROUPS LIVEN UP THE CITY

The Flower Festival continues to give color and cheer to Madeirans and tourists alike. This afternoon, free performances are taking place in the Heliporto area, near Praça do Povo.

In turn, some of the groups that made up last Sunday’s flower procession are today presenting a music and dance show, adapted to the circumstances. The performances take place within a square, delimited by the stands for assistance, which – by the way – is not small.

Most are, in fact, tourists, but there are also many Madeirans.

Today, the performances from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm have already taken place. But if you are in downtown Funchal and want to watch the performances, you can still do it for the session from 18:00 to 18:40. In this last time, ‘Batucada da Madeira’ will perform with the theme “O Encanto das Flores”; and ‘Turma do Funil’ with the theme “Magic Island”. Tickets are available at the Tourist Information Office, on Avenida Arriaga.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...