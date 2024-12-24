Funchal Bay welcomes historic Santa Maria Manuela for New Year’s Eve

The historic sailing ship Santa Maria Manuela joins Madeira’s Christmas festivities, making two trips during this period with a stopover on the island of Porto Santo.

With capacity for 44 passengers, the ship offers a unique sailing experience, allowing guests to actively participate in the maneuvers and navigation under the guidance of the professional crew.

Built in 1937, the emblematic Portuguese lugger is one of the last survivors of the mythical White Fleet, a cod fleet that crossed the Atlantic during World War II with ships painted white, so as not to be confused with war vessels.

It currently belongs to the Jerónimo Martins Group, which acquired Santa Maria Manuela in 2016.

The ship’s presence at the Madeiran celebrations reinforces the “Group’s commitment to valuing and promoting Portuguese traditions and history, contributing to the cultural and tourist enrichment of the region”.

It will also add colour to the season, presenting Madeirans and visitors with its “characteristic garland of lights, thus contributing to beautifying the amphitheatre of Funchal and Porto Santo on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve”.

Represented by Navex and Transinsular Madeira, it will be the only Portuguese ship to celebrate the Region’s festivities.

