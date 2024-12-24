Funchal wakes up with a ‘clean face’

After the party came the cleaning. The main streets of the Night Market began to be cleaned very early.

The streets of the city of Funchal, the stage for Market Night this Monday, December 23rd, woke up with a ‘clean face’.

The Environment Department of Funchal City Council mobilized 140 workers and 25 vehicles for the cleaning work, which began at 6 am and is expected to continue until 8 pm.

At 7 o’clock, on Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas, it didn’t even seem like the night had been a party. There was no longer any trace of the typical food and drink stalls that had filled almost the entire street yesterday. The typical post-party trash had also been removed.

The busiest road in the Madeiran capital will be the stage for a press conference promoted by the local authority, at 11 am today, to present the results of the Market Night cleaning operation.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...