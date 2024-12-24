Octogenarian says that if she stops selling at the festivals she will die sooner

Maria Romana has been selling toys at the Market Night for 40 years. She also goes to the street parties. She is 80 years old and is willing to stay up until 4 am and hopes to sell plenty.

Her toy stall is located on Rua Casa da Luz, behind the EEM. She hadnt sold anything yet, but its early, but she hopes things will improve since it’s not raining. Saturday, for the first time, she sold at the Market Night in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos. She went to bed at 5:00 am and returned to Funchal this evening. “I like it here. If I stop, I’ll die faster,” she says.

