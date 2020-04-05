IASAÚDE recorded two more positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the 47th case recorded in Madeira since the beginning of the pandemic in the Region, 21 days ago.

The announcement was made a few moments ago during the daily press conference that is held to take stock of the state of the pandemic in the Region.

According to the vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia, the two cases relate to people aged between 50 and 59 years, both resident in Funchal.

These are cases of local transmission, one of which was infected by a person who contracted the disease outside the Region. These two cases are related to the case of the pregnant woman announced yesterday.

The official also noted that the epidemiological investigation will continue, although she stressed that these people were quarantined at home.