SECOND CASE OF MONKEYPOX CONFIRMED IN MADEIRA

The Regional Directorate of Health reported that the second case of monkeypox infection was confirmed in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The patient in question, an adult male, is being monitored by the Health Authorities of RAM, and all the measures indicated have been taken to control the infection.

Epidemiological investigation is ongoing. It should be noted that, to date, no other suspected cases of Monkeypox infection have been reported in RAM.

It is recalled that individuals who present ulcerative lesions or skin rash, possibly accompanied by palpable lymph nodes, fever, chills, headache, muscle pain and tiredness, should refrain from direct physical contact and receive clinical advice.

