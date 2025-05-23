Madeira Classic Car Revival 2025 already focuses attention in Funchal

This weekend, the 12th edition of the Madeira Classic Car Revival (MCCR) will take place, an event integrated in the 2025 Flower Festival program and, once again, organized by the Madeira Classic Car Club (CACM).

The event takes place this Friday, between 6 pm and 10 pm, Saturday between 10 am and 10 pm, and Sunday, between 10 am and 7 pm, at Praça do Povo and also in the space in front of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira.

The Madeira Classic Car Revival once again has the Regional Government of Madeira, through the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture, as its biggest supporter and is organized by the Madeira Classic Car Club, with the involvement of the different groups and single-brand clubs in the Region.

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will visit the Madeira Classic Revival tomorrow at 10:30 am.

From Diário Notícias

