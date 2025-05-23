PSP closes establishment for housing workers in precarious conditions

Four foreign workers were living in precarious conditions in the basement of a retail establishment.

Many businesses should be ashamed for exploiting these foreign workers, most from Nepal and India, plus 4 is a low number as there are many places with far more living in apartments and garages all over the island.

Below From Diário Notícias

The Madeira PSP Regional Command carried out, in the early afternoon of this Friday, May 23, an inspection operation at a retail establishment, located on Rua 31 de Janeiro, in Funchal. The operation was conducted by the Immigration and Border Control Unit, within the scope of its powers to control the legal residence of foreign citizens in the national territory.

During the inspection, the agents discovered that the basement of the establishment, officially designated as a warehouse, was being illegally used as a place to stay overnight and as a daily residence by four employees of the store. The infrastructure presented extremely poor hygiene and habitability conditions, in clear violation of legal and public health standards.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) and the Health Delegate of the Municipality of Funchal were immediately contacted. After a technical assessment on site, the authorities ordered the immediate and indefinite closure of the commercial space, until the legal conditions for its operation are proven.

At the same time, steps were taken to ensure the relocation of the four foreign citizens in decent conditions, and it was found that they are in a regular situation in the country, as holders of valid Residence Permits.

