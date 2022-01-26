Art in Caravel Art Center

Mario Reis, one of the most interesting contemporary ceramist artists in Portugal. We especially appreciate his colors, ideas and sense of humor….

Mario Reis, born in 1971 in Caldas da Rainha.

From early age he was introduced to the world of art and ceramics, but only later he decided to continue the family tradition. His most often motives are nature and animals, and his artworks can be found from New York, through Macau all the way to China. Besides the couple dozen meters high waves of Nazaré, Mario’s ceramics are probably one of the top things why to visit this Portuguese town. Our art shop and Art Center Caravel also have one of his collections.

https://www.artcaravel.com/post/170-years-of-family-ceramic-tradition-and-a-modern-look-at-portuguese-ceramics-mario-reis-in-madeira

