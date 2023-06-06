Óscar depression caused 163 occurrences in Madeira

Pedro Ramos, regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, has just made the first assessment after the Óscar depression passed through the Region.

Listing all the steps taken since the 2nd of June, he stressed that the Regional Civil Protection Service had a preventive attitude from the beginning.

There are 163 occurrences recorded in the Region in 24 hours: Funchal had 70, Santa Cruz and Machico with 24 and Câmara de Lobos with 28.

436 operators and 168 vehicles and other equipment were deployed.

Having reached the end of the red alert, he also took the opportunity to praise the response and interconnection with the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure.

