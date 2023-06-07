Madeira Resists Record Rain

Please remember that all Levadas remain closed, and the mountain road from Pico do Areeiro to Eira do Serrado is closed today.

The Óscar depression brought unprecedented levels of precipitation to Madeira, with special incidence in Areeiro, where values ​​reached 604 millimeters.

In this context, know that the Civil Protection accounted for 163 occurrences, but the streams responded to the high flow of water in all areas.

40 people were displaced: 22 in Funchal, 15 in Câmara de Lobos, two in Calheta and one in Santa Cruz. They have been rehoused where possible.

More than 15,000 passengers were affected by flight cancellations over Monday and Tuesday, and today could be another difficult day at the airport, with gusty winds which are expected to increase a little later, putting the mountain regions on yellow warning from midday till 6pm.

On a day when the Region returns to normality, schools are all back, there will be showers forecast., along with the gusty winds. Hopefully we will see a bit more sunshine today.

Óscar now heads towards Portugal where it will head slowly northwards over the country from late afternoon and tomorrow.

