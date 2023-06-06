The Recommended Pedestrian Routes in the Autonomous Region of Madeira will remain closed until they are in full safety conditions for Madeirans and foreigners, informed the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) a moment ago.

“The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation informs that the Recommended Pedestrian Routes will remain closed. In the coming days, technicians from the Institute will be on the ground assessing the safety conditions”, can be read in the note sent to the media by the Institute.

“In this way, the IFCN calls on locals and tourists not to travel to these areas until further notice.

For preventive reasons, elements of the Forestry Police, Nature Watchers and other operational staff will remain in these places”, says the IFCN, adding that the forest road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will remain closed.

The IFCN will inform the opening of the paths as the evaluation is carried out.