Madeira with 1,079 new cases of covid-19 this Wednesday

Madeira recorded, this Wednesday, 1,079 new cases of covid-19, on a day in which there is yet another death associated with this disease to regret, totaling 161 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new infections reported by the Regional Directorate of Health, 21 were imported, with the remaining 1,058 being locally transmitted.

Today’s Covid-19 accounts for Madeira include 1,694 recovered cases, bringing the R

Madeira recorded this Wednesday another death associated with covid-19. This is a 97-year-old woman who, according to the Regional Health and Civil Protection Department, was vaccinated and had associated comorbidities.

At the moment, 89 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, 84 in Multipurpose Units, one less than yesterday, with the same five remaining in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19.

