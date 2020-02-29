The mega operation continues to transport the four wind farms to Paul da Serra.

The next transport carried out by ‘Laso’, according to the information made available on the official Facebook page of ‘Frota Madeira’, will be the wind generator that weighs about 120 tons and a set of 12 axles. The material is already prepared to follow the journey between Caniçal and Paul da Serra.

It should be remembered that transport operations to Paul da Serra are expected to take about a month and a half.

I actually saw this travelling along the expressway last night, it is huge, and a very slow operation.

