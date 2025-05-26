Plane had a ‘difficult’ landing in Madeira

A Wizz Air plane made a difficult landing yesterday, to put it mildly, as it bounced on its first touch with the runway and then made a second touch before stabilizing on its third contact with the tarmac at Madeira Airport.

According to the video on the Madeira Runway Spotting YouTube page, this landing took place, on a day when 4 flights from this low-cost airline alone landed in Madeira, coming from Vienna (Austria), Gdansk, Warsaw and Katowice (all from Poland).

According to what we have learned, the landing was so sudden that another plane will arrive tonight, after midnight, to take the passengers who were supposed to have boarded.

According to the Madeira Airport schedule, there is a flight scheduled to take off at 1:10 am on Monday, May 26, bound for Vienna, by Wizz Air Malta, one of the subsidiaries of the airline created in 2003 in Hungary.

In other words, it was precisely the first of these flights, early in the morning (at 9:46 am, having arrived earlier than expected, 10:15 am), that the incident occurred which left the plane with a technical problem, possibly in the landing gear, and requiring an inspection before taking off again.

Watch the video published by the Madeira Runway Spotting page.

