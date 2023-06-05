‘Oscar’ cancels more than 60 flights

The bad weather in the Madeira archipelago, under the influence of the Óscar depression, has already caused, today, the cancellation of 59 flights (32 arrivals and 27 departures).

From tomorrow’s schedule, seven flights are canceled (one arrival and six departures).

After all, 66 flights were canceled ‘by Oscar’ (33 arrivals, 33 departures).

In addition, since 12:32 pm, no commercial aircraft has landed at Madeira Airport, which no longer has aircraft on board since 2:00 pm, with Binter departing for the Canary Islands at 2:01 pm.

From Diário Notícias

